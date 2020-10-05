Xiaomi launched the Mi 10T series in Europe at the end of last month. Now, the company has announced that it will also introduce its latest range of smartphones in India. It will be launched on October 15 at a virtual event that starts at 12 noon. The series consists of three phones, namely: Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi10T Lite. While the Mi10T and Mi10T Pro are almost confirmed to be launched, there is no word on the Mi10T Lite. However, it has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG. Hence, we expect the trio to be announced at the Xiaomi event.
The Mi 10T and 10T Pro feature a 6.67-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. They are powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Pro model houses a 108MP primary camera while the vanilla variant comes with a 64MP primary sensor. Here are the specifications of the three Mi 10T smartphones:
|Mi 10T Pro
|Mi 10T
|Mi 10T Lite
|6.67-inch
144Hz refresh rate
2400×1080 pixels
20:9 aspect ratio
650 nits peak brightness
HDR10 certification
MEMC support
|6.67-inch
144Hz refresh rate
2400×1080 pixels
20:9 aspect ratio
650 nits peak brightness
HDR10 certification
MEMC support
|6.67-inch
120Hz refresh rate
2400×1080 pixels
20:9 aspect ratio
450 nits brightness
HDR10 certification
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|8GB+128GB
8GB+256GB
|6GB+128GB
8GB+128GB
|6GB + 64GB
6GB + 128GB
|108MP (f/1.69) main camera
Super Pixel with OIS
13MP ultra-wide
123° FOV
5MP macro camera
2-10cm range
|64MP (f/1.89) main camera
Super Pixel, no OIS
13MP ultra-wide
123° FOV
5MP macro camera
2-10cm range
|64MP (f/1.89) main camera
Super Pixel, no OIS
8MP ultra-wide
120° FOV
2MP macro camera
|20MP selfie camera
|20MP selfie camera
|16MP selfie camera
|5,000mAh battery
33W fast charging
|5,000mAh battery
33W fast charging
|4,820mAh battery
33W fast charging
|MIUI 10
Based on Android 10
|MIUI 10
Based on Android 10
|MIUI 10
Based on Android 10
|Cosmic Black
Lunar Silver
Aurora Blue
|Cosmic Black
Lunar Silver
|Atlantic Blue
Pearl Gray
Rose Gold
Beach