Xiaomi launched the Mi 10T series in Europe at the end of last month. Now, the company has announced that it will also introduce its latest range of smartphones in India. It will be launched on October 15 at a virtual event that starts at 12 noon. The series consists of three phones, namely: Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi10T Lite. While the Mi10T and Mi10T Pro are almost confirmed to be launched, there is no word on the Mi10T Lite. However, it has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG. Hence, we expect the trio to be announced at the Xiaomi event.

The Mi 10T and 10T Pro feature a 6.67-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. They are powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Pro model houses a 108MP primary camera while the vanilla variant comes with a 64MP primary sensor. Here are the specifications of the three Mi 10T smartphones: