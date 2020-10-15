Mi 10T launch

After announcing the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro globally a couple of weeks ago, Xiaomi has launched the duo in India. The two smartphones feature a 6.67-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 650 nits peak brightness. It comes with HDR10 certification and MEMC support. The display features the company’s AdaptiveSync tech. It allows the display to sync with the content frame rate by dropping the refresh rate value to 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz or 120Hz depending on your needs. 

The duo is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. They pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Further, the charger is bundled in its retail package. While the Mi 10T Pro sports an optically stabilized 108MP main camera, the Mi 10T comes equipped with a 64MP camera that lacks OIS support. There is a 13MP wide-angle camera and 5MP macro sensor.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T price in India is set at INR 35,999 for the 6GB model and INR 37,999 for the 8GB variant with 128GB storage, whereas the Mi 10T Pro will cost INR 39,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. The sale offers include up to INR 3,000 bank cashback, up to INR 2,000 additional off on exchange, no cost EMI, and up to INR 500 off on using Flipkart super coins. They will be available starting October 15, 23:59 hours from Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Stores and Mi Studio alongside offline retail partners.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T specifications

