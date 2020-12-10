Xiaomi is said to be working on expanding its Mi 10 series in India. For the unaware, the company announced the Mi 10 in India earlier this year. Last month, it unveiled the Mi 10T series that includes the vanilla variant and a Pro model. Now, a phone with Mi 10i moniker is rumored to be launched in India soon. Reportedly, the device has been spotted on Geekbench listing. It has the model number M2007J17I. This indicates that the launch of the smartphone is just around the corner.

While the Mi 10i moniker isn’t mentioned in the Geekbench listing, the model number M2007J17I and “gauguinpro” codename is said to reveal that it is the Indian version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. It is powered by an SoC with a base frequency of 1.80GHz, which is likely the Snapdragon 750G chipset. It has been spotted running Android 10 and has 8GB of RAM. Moreover, the device scored 652 and 2004 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

According to past rumors, the Mi 10i is tipped to launch in India in models such as 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. If could arrive in black, blue, orange/green gradient color. While there is no word on pricing and availability yet, the device is said to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate support. It could sport a 108MP primary camera that might be accompanied by an 8MP secondary camera and two 2MP sensors. On the front might lie a 16MP selfie shooter. The upcoming mid-range device could pack a 4,820mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Xiaomi is yet to tease the Mi 10i officially. Hence, we might not be getting it this month. The company is prepping to launch its Redmi 9 Power in India on December 17.