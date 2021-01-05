After launching the Mi 11 in China recently, Xiaomi has launched its first device of 2021 in India today, January 5. It has announced the Mi10i in the country. The smartphones goes up against the likes of OnePlus Nord and Galaxy M51. It sports a quad rear camera setup, which is led by a 108MP primary sensor. It is the cheapest phone with those number of megapixels to be launched in India.

The Xiaomi Mi 10i features a 6.67-inch LCD display. It has a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a tech borrowed from the more expensive Mi 10T Pro. It supports AdaptiveSync in 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz. It comes with a 2400 x 1080 FHD+ resolution and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. The display is HDR and HDR10+ compliant. Plus, the device is L1 certified. It has Gorilla Glass 5 on both front and back. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with Adreno 619 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Mi 10i

In the optics department, the Mi 10i sports a quad rear camera setup. It has a 108MP primary camera with 7P lens and 9-in-1 binning tech. It has an f/1.75 aperture. The primary camera is accompanied by an 8MP ultra wide angle sensor with 120-degree field-of-view. Plus, there are two 2MP sensors for macro and depth requirements. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter. The smartphone packs a 4,820mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging (the charger is shipped in the box). It is claimed to charge up to 68% in 30 minutes, and from 0 to 100% in an hour. Further, it has dual stereo specs, 3,5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR Blaster, and IP53 rating.

The Mi 10i price in India starts at INR 20,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant, whereas the 6GB + 128GB model costs INR 21,999. You’ll have to shell out INR 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will be available Pacific Sunrise, Atlantic Blue, and Midnight Black color options starting January 7, 12 noon via Amazon, Mi home and Mi Stores.