Xiaomi has launched a Mi 10000mAh wireless power bank in India. It supports up to 10W fast wireless charging.

Further, the product offers support for two-way fast charging as well as up to 18W wired charging. It comes with USB Type-C input as well.

The power bank offers up to 7.5W wireless charging on compatible iPhone models in addition to 10W wireless charging for Android devices. It also supports the charging of two mobile devices simultaneously. However, it doesn’t offer Power Delivery (PD) for computing devices.

The Xiaomi Mi 10000mAh wireless power bank is priced at Rs 2,499 (~$33) in India. It weighs 230 grams.