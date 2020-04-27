Alongside the MIUI 12, Xiaomi announced its Mi 10 Lite in China. The phone is named Mi 10 Youth and it is powered by the latest Snapdragon 765G SoC. It features a gradient glass back.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G specifications

6.57-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 display with HDR 10+, 600nit (HBM) / 800 nit (peak) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

48MP rear camera with LED Flash, 0.8μm, f/1.79 aperture, 8MP 120° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP telephoto lens with OIS, 5x optical, 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom, 2cm macro camera

16MP front-facing camera

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

Dual SIM

In-Display fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

3.5mm audio jack, Smart PA, Hi-Res audio, 0.91cc speaker

Dimensions: 164.06×72.77×7.88mm; Weight: 192g

5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, Dual-frequency (L1+L5), GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C

4,160mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging

The Mi 10 Youth will be made available in Deep Gray, Blue-Green Gradient, Orange, Milk Green and Pink-White Gradient colors. The pre-orders have begun today ahead of the April 30 roll out.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G Price