Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition is all set to go official on April 27. However, ahead of the launch, the device has been certified by China’s telecoms regulatory agency TENAA. The listing has revealed key specifications of the device.

As per the listing, Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition (or Mi 10 Lite) will feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 2400 × 1080 pixel resolution. It is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The phone will be made available in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM versions with 64GB and 128GB storage options.

The phone is expected to sport a 48MP quad rear camera setup with a periscope telephoto lens that may support 50x zoom. It could pack a 4,060mAh battery.

The listing says it will be made available in six color options: Blue, black, green, pink, red, and white.

Source: TENAA