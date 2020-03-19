best smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.
Xiaomi has officially announced the launch date of Mi 10 in India. The Mi flagship will be launched on March 31 in the country. The launch event will take place through social media platforms and Xiaomi’s Mi.com site.

Notably, the phone’s India launch is scheduled four days after the global launch. So far, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro have been exclusive to the Chinese market. Both the phones feature a curved AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and are powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Xiaomi will start taking pre-orders of the Mi 10 in India starting March 31. It will go up to April 7. Customers pre-ordering the phone will receive an instant discount of Rs. 2,500 on Axis Bank credit cards and EMI transactions.

