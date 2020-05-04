Xiaomi Mi 10

After teasing the phone for a long time, the launch date for Mi 10 has been announced. The phone was all set to be launched in India on March 31. However, the event got postponed as the Government of India announced a nation-wide lockdown.

Now, the Home Ministry of India has relaxed restrictions on e-commerce sites to sell non-essential goods in orange and green zones. Hence, Xiaomi has decided to go ahead and launch the Mi 10 on May 8 in the country.

The phone will be launched via a live-stream event. The details will be shared by Xiaomi in the coming days.

To recall, the device was launched in China a couple of months ago, alongside the Mi 10 Pro. However, the latter won’t be coming to India.

Source: Twitter

You May Also Like
OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro gets a Rs 6000 price cut, now selling for Rs 47,999

For Rs 47,999, you get 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
Redmi Note 9 Pro specs

Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite could be launched today: Watch the live stream here

There are no details on exactly which phone(s) will launch in the Redmi Note 9 series.

This year’s Game Developer’s Conference will be an all-digital event

The Game Developer’s Conference will now be an online event that will take place in August