After teasing the phone for a long time, the launch date for Mi 10 has been announced. The phone was all set to be launched in India on March 31. However, the event got postponed as the Government of India announced a nation-wide lockdown.

Now, the Home Ministry of India has relaxed restrictions on e-commerce sites to sell non-essential goods in orange and green zones. Hence, Xiaomi has decided to go ahead and launch the Mi 10 on May 8 in the country.

The phone will be launched via a live-stream event. The details will be shared by Xiaomi in the coming days.

To recall, the device was launched in China a couple of months ago, alongside the Mi 10 Pro. However, the latter won’t be coming to India.

Source: Twitter