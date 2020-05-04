Xiaomi Mi 10

After teasing the phone for a long time, the launch date for Mi 10 has been announced. The phone was all set to be launched in India on March 31. However, the event got postponed as the Government of India announced a nation-wide lockdown.

Now, the Home Ministry of India has relaxed restrictions on e-commerce sites to sell non-essential goods in orange and green zones. Hence, Xiaomi has decided to go ahead and launch the Mi 10 on May 8 in the country.

The phone will be launched via a live-stream event. The details will be shared by Xiaomi in the coming days.

To recall, the device was launched in China a couple of months ago, alongside the Mi 10 Pro. However, the latter won’t be coming to India.

Source: Twitter

You May Also Like
Black Shark 3 Pro

Black Shark 3, 3 Pro to launch in Europe on May 8

The European prices of the devices remain a mystery.
iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR: Which one to buy?

Both iPhone SE and iPhone XR are two very different devices appealing to a discrete set of audiences.

Samsung may have confirmed the launch window for the Galaxy Note 20 and Fold 2

It’s not official, but Samsung may have already given us a launch window for the next Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2