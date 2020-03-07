Author
Tags

Xiaomi unveiled two flagship phones – Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro – last month, both of which are jam-packed with top-of-the-line hardware. Now, Xiaomi is planning to launch the Mi 10 series for the international market as well, and has scheduled an event on March 27 to do so.

So far, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro have been exclusive to the Chinese market. Both the phones feature a curved AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and are powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Mi 10 Pro, which currently sits at the top of DxOMark rankings, has a 108-megapixel primary camera that is assisted by an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper, and a 12-megapixel portrait camera. Xiaomi’s Mi 10 starts at roughly $580, nearly half as much as the base Galaxy S20 model.

Source: Xiaomi

You May Also Like

Motorola Edge+ leak reveals a gorgeous waterfall display with a punch hole

Motorola Edge+ leaked renders and 360-degree video also shows a triple rear camera setup and a halo notification light around the Motorola logo.
Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro teased by the company, pop-up camera stays

Redmi K30 Pro is expected to launch in a couple of months.
Huawei MatePad Pro 5G

Huawei MatePad Pro 5G with Kirin 990 SoC announced

Huawei MatePad Pro 5G comes with two-way wireless charging.