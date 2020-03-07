Author
Xiaomi unveiled two flagship phones – Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro – last month, both of which are jam-packed with top-of-the-line hardware. Now, Xiaomi is planning to launch the Mi 10 series for the international market as well, and has scheduled an event on March 27 to do so.

So far, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro have been exclusive to the Chinese market. Both the phones feature a curved AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and are powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Mi 10 Pro, which currently sits at the top of DxOMark rankings, has a 108-megapixel primary camera that is assisted by an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper, and a 12-megapixel portrait camera. Xiaomi’s Mi 10 starts at roughly $580, nearly half as much as the base Galaxy S20 model.

Source: Xiaomi

