Up next
Author
Tags

Xiaomi has already confirmed that it will soon launch the Snapdragon 865-powered Mi 10 flagship. But it appears that the company will also be launching a more powerful variant called the Mi 10 Pro to succeed the Mi 9 Pro.

XDA-Developers reports that an MIUI 11 nightly build released earlier this month namedrops the Mi 10 Pro in its code, alongside the codename M2001J2C. Now, a phone carrying the same model number was recently certified by China’s 3C with 66W fast charging support, as well as Russia’s EEC.

If that materializes, the Mi 10 Pro will pip OPPO’s 65W fast charging technology with its own version that delivers 66W output. As per rumours circulating on Weibo, the Mi 10 Pro will pack up to 12GB of RAM, quad rear cameras (108-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel), and 40W wireless charging support.

Source: XDA-Developers

You May Also Like

The new OnePlus 8 series may include wireless charging

It seems that OnePlus fans will finally receive wireless charging in the OnePlus 8 series

Huawei executive said that they wouldn’t go back to using Google Services

Recent declarations of a Huawei executive said that the company doesn’t plan on going back to using Google services in case the ban is lifted

We can expect a new iPhone with an LCD display and a Touch ID power button in 2021

2020 has just begun, and we are already getting rumors of a new iPhone for 2021 that could include a TouchID power button and an LCD display