Xiaomi has already confirmed that it will soon launch the Snapdragon 865-powered Mi 10 flagship. But it appears that the company will also be launching a more powerful variant called the Mi 10 Pro to succeed the Mi 9 Pro.

XDA-Developers reports that an MIUI 11 nightly build released earlier this month namedrops the Mi 10 Pro in its code, alongside the codename M2001J2C. Now, a phone carrying the same model number was recently certified by China’s 3C with 66W fast charging support, as well as Russia’s EEC.

If that materializes, the Mi 10 Pro will pip OPPO’s 65W fast charging technology with its own version that delivers 66W output. As per rumours circulating on Weibo, the Mi 10 Pro will pack up to 12GB of RAM, quad rear cameras (108-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel), and 40W wireless charging support.

Source: XDA-Developers