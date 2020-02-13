Author
Tags

Alongside the standard Mi 10, Xiaomi has also launched a more powerful sibling – Mi 10 Pro. It bumps up the camera hardware by adding a telephoto lens with 10x zoom capability and adds 50W fast charging support.

Here’s what the Mi 10 Pro offers in a nutshell:

  • 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) HDR10+ 90Hz AMOLED display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • Up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 512GB UFS 3.0 storage
  • 108-megapixel main camera + 20-megapixel wide-angle shooter + 12-megapixel portrait lens + 8-megapixel telephoto lens
  • 20-megapixel front camera
  • 4,500mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging, 30W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse charging support

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro also adds dual-mode 5G and 8K video capture capability. It starts at roughly $710, which is almost half the price of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, details about its international availability are not yet official.

You May Also Like

Xiaomi Mi 10 debuts with 108-megapixel camera, Snapdragon 865 SoC, and 90Hz display

Xiaomi Mi 10 eclipses the Samsung Galaxy S10’s hardware, but costs half as much.
OPPO flagship

Oppo may be the next to launch a stylus pen-equipped smartphone

While the patent has been filed, the stylus-pen equipped Oppo phone is unlikely to come anytime soon.

LG V50 users have started receiving stable Android 10 software updates

Some LG V50 devices have started to receive stable software updates for the latest Android 10 version