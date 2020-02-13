Alongside the standard Mi 10, Xiaomi has also launched a more powerful sibling – Mi 10 Pro. It bumps up the camera hardware by adding a telephoto lens with 10x zoom capability and adds 50W fast charging support.

Here’s what the Mi 10 Pro offers in a nutshell:

6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) HDR10+ 90Hz AMOLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

Up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM

512GB UFS 3.0 storage

108-megapixel main camera + 20-megapixel wide-angle shooter + 12-megapixel portrait lens + 8-megapixel telephoto lens

20-megapixel front camera

4,500mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging, 30W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse charging support

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro also adds dual-mode 5G and 8K video capture capability. It starts at roughly $710, which is almost half the price of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, details about its international availability are not yet official.