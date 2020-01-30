Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G specifications have surfaced online through a leaked screenshot on Weibo. It reveals that the phone would come with as much as 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Mi 10 Pro 5G leaked screenshot on Weibo

The screenshot suggests that Mi 10 Pro 5G would feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080×2080 pixels) display and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Further, it may have a quad rear camera setup of 108MP + 16MP + 12MP + 5MP and a 16MP selfie shooter.

The Mi 10 Pro 5G is revealed to pack a 5250mAh battery and run MIUI 11.20.1.21. Previous rumors have claimed that it would support 66W fast charging and have a 90Hz OLED display. It could be the fastest charging system on paper when it launches.

Xiaomi hasn’t yet revealed the exact launch of its Mi 10 series. However, it is expected to launch the phones on February 11.

Source – Weibo