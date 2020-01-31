Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Pro flagship is rumoured to go official alongside the Mi 10 in Q1 2020. It appears that Xiaomi also has a 5G version of the former in the pipeline called the Mi 10 Pro 5G, and thanks to a new leak, we might have our first look at its internals.

A screenshot, which appears to be the Mi 10 Pro 5G’s system information page, was recently posted on Weibo. It reveals a 6.4-inch display on the phone and a massive 5,250mAh battery. The snapdragon 865 at its heart will tick alongside a whopping 16GB of RAM.

The Xiaomi phone is said to pack a quad rear camera setup (108-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel). If the leak turns out to be true, the Mi 10 Pro 5G will be an absolute beast in terms of internal specifications.

Source: Weibo