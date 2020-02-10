Xiaomi Mi 10
Author
Tags

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro at an online launch conference in China on February 13. The global launch event is scheduled for MWC 2020 on February 23. Ahead of the official unveiling, Xiaomi has released renders of the Mi 10.

The official renders showcase the upcoming smartphone in two color options. The Xiaomi Mi 10 will sport a quad rear camera setup and a curved display with a punch-hole notch for the selfie camera.

As we can see from the renders, the display is surrounded by thin bezels. However, Xiaomi is yet to confirm the screen size of the Xiaomi MI 10 series. The back panel appears to be made out of glass.

Xiaomi Mi 10 is tipped to feature a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX lens. Further, the handset is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with LPDDR5 RAM.

Source: Gizmochina

You May Also Like

Samsung airs Galaxy Z Flip commercial 2 days ahead of launch

The commercial leaves little to the imagination as we can see the Galaxy Z Flip from almost every angle. Check it out and let us know what you think!

Samsung Galaxy S10+ After The Buzz – Age is DECEIVING?!

The most popular Android lineup is already due for a refresh. As we rumors of an S20 have been coming up strong, it’s never a bad idea to revisit the Samsung Galaxy S10+

Google “Sunfish” is the Pixel 4a with Snapdragon 730 SoC

The Pixel 4a is expected to be priced around the same as Pixel 3a. The phone will be focused on software and camera. It may feature a 5.8″ punch-hole display.