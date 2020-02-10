Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro at an online launch conference in China on February 13. The global launch event is scheduled for MWC 2020 on February 23. Ahead of the official unveiling, Xiaomi has released renders of the Mi 10.

The official renders showcase the upcoming smartphone in two color options. The Xiaomi Mi 10 will sport a quad rear camera setup and a curved display with a punch-hole notch for the selfie camera.

As we can see from the renders, the display is surrounded by thin bezels. However, Xiaomi is yet to confirm the screen size of the Xiaomi MI 10 series. The back panel appears to be made out of glass.

Xiaomi Mi 10 is tipped to feature a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX lens. Further, the handset is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with LPDDR5 RAM.

Source: Gizmochina