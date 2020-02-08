Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Mi 10 will go official just ahead of the public opening of MWC 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Xiaomi shared an invite that says it will hold a product launch event on February 23.

Separately, alleged Mi 10 images have appeared on Weibo. One of the images is of Mi 10 on a marketing poster. The other one seems to be an online pop-up ad for the Mi 10 series. The phone is revealed in blue and green colors.

Photo Courtesy: Weibo

The images tip a quad rear camera setup on the Mi 10. The smartphones are rumored to sport a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. It may be accompanied by 16MP + 12MP + 5MP cameras on the Mi 10 Pro.

Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Mi 10 series will come equipped with LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphones will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset. The Mi 10 Pro will reportedly pack a big 5250mAh battery.