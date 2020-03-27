Up next
Xiaomi has pulled off a surprise today by launching a new Mi 10 series phone. Welcome the Mi 10 Lite. As the ‘Lite’ moniker clearly suggests, the Mi 10 Lite is a diluted version of the vanilla Mi 10, but still packs quite a punch.

Notably, the Mi 10 Lite brings 5G support to the table and flaunts a sleek design. Here’s what the budget phone offers in terms of specifications:

  • 6.57-inch AMOLED display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip
  • 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.1storage
  • 48-megapixel main camera
  • 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • 4,160mAh battery with 20W fast charging support

Mi 10 Lite is comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication, but the company is yet to reveal its full specs. Xiaomi’s budget 5G phone is priced at €349 and will hit the shelves in May.

