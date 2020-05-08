Xiaomi Mi 10

After the global announcement in February, Xiaomi has launched the Mi 10 alongside the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Mi Box 4K in India.  The device comes in two storage models and has two different color options to choose from.

Xiaomi Mi 10 specifications

  • 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) 90Hz AMOLED display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM
  • 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
  • 108MP main camera with OIS + 13MP wide-angle lens + 2MP macro shooter + 2MP depth sensor
  • 20MP front camera
  • 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging, 30W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging support
The Xiaomi Mi 10 price in India starts at Rs 49,999 for the 128GB storage variant. On the other hand, the 256GB model is priced at Rs 54,999. Both models carry 8GB of RAM. It is being made available in two colors, namely, Coral Green and Twilight Grey.

The handset will go on pre-orders via Amazon and Mi.com starting at 2 PM today, May 8. Availability details haven’t been shared by Xiaomi as of now.

