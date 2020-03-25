Xiaomi Mi 10
Author
Tags

Xiaomi was all set to launch to Mi 10 in India on March 31. However, the plan seems to have changed after India entered a 21-day lockdown period to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Xiaomi has issued an official confirmation that the Mi 10 launch has been suspended. The company says it has taken the decision to postpone the launch after “careful deliberation.”

Xiaomi says that it is focusing its energy and synergy to support the nation in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, Xiaomi also postponed the sale of Redmi Note Pro Max in the country.

Via: Gadgets360

You May Also Like

Lenovo Legion gaming phone bundle leaked and it looks amazing

The alleged Legion gaming phone bundle will include gamepad controllers, true wireless earbuds, and a protective case among other accessories.

Samsung Galaxy M21 specifications and official renders leaked

Samsung Galaxy M21 borrows its design and a few of its features such as the huge 6,000mAh battery from the Galaxy M31, but will have a lower price tag.

OPPO’s 30W Wireless VOOC charging technology is now ready

OPPO’s 30W Wireless VOOC charging technology sounds promising, but as of now, there is no word on which phone it will debut. OnePlus 8 series, maybe?