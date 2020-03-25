Xiaomi was all set to launch to Mi 10 in India on March 31. However, the plan seems to have changed after India entered a 21-day lockdown period to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Xiaomi has issued an official confirmation that the Mi 10 launch has been suspended. The company says it has taken the decision to postpone the launch after “careful deliberation.”

Xiaomi says that it is focusing its energy and synergy to support the nation in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, Xiaomi also postponed the sale of Redmi Note Pro Max in the country.

Via: Gadgets360