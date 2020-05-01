Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 has been teased quite a few times in India now. The smartphone was supposedly set to launch last month, but the country-wide lockdown canceled the plans. Now, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has teased the smartphone on his Twitter.

At the moment, the Government of India has imposed a strict lockdown policy across the country. It is scheduled to end on May 3. The timing of the tweet and lockdown situation suggests that Xiaomi Mi 10 could be launched in India as soon as the lockdown lifts.

The Mi 10 sports a 108MP primary sensor with an f/1.69 aperture alongside four-axis OIS (optical image stabilization). The price isn’t known at the moment. However, depreciating Rupee value, higher GST, direct import taxes suggest that it won’t be priced aggressively in the market.

Source: Twitter

You May Also Like
OPPO Find X2 Lite

OPPO Find X2 Lite with 5G support goes official

It is claimed to charge from 3 to 50 percent in just 20 minutes.
POCO F2 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K30i could be the cheapest 5G smartphone yet: Report

It is said to be priced at 1799 Yuan ($255 / Rs 19,500).

Oppo A92s official listing reveals 120Hz display and quad cameras ahead of launch

The OPPO A92s comes with dual-mode 5G support and will rely on a MediaTek chipset, allegedly the Dimensity 800, ticking alongside 8GB of RAM.