Xiaomi Mi 10 has been teased quite a few times in India now. The smartphone was supposedly set to launch last month, but the country-wide lockdown canceled the plans. Now, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has teased the smartphone on his Twitter.

At the moment, the Government of India has imposed a strict lockdown policy across the country. It is scheduled to end on May 3. The timing of the tweet and lockdown situation suggests that Xiaomi Mi 10 could be launched in India as soon as the lockdown lifts.

The Mi 10 sports a 108MP primary sensor with an f/1.69 aperture alongside four-axis OIS (optical image stabilization). The price isn’t known at the moment. However, depreciating Rupee value, higher GST, direct import taxes suggest that it won’t be priced aggressively in the market.

Source: Twitter