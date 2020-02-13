Author
Tags

Xiaomi has launched its latest flagship smartphone – the Mi 10. It is brimming with premium hardware such as a 108-megapixel camera, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.0 storage, a 90Hz curved AMOLED display, and a lot more.

Here’s a quick look at Xiaomi Mi 10’s specifications:

  • 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) 90Hz AMOLED display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • Up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM
  • 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
  • 108-megapixel main camera with OIS + 13-megapixel wide-angle lens + 2-megapixel macro shooter + 2-megapixel depth sensor
  • 20-megapixel front camera
  • 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging, 30W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging support

The Xiaomi offering can shoot 8K videos and offers dual-mode 5G (NSA+SA) support. It comes in a trio of colours and starts at approximately $570. Xiaomi Mi 10 is now up for pre-order in China, but it is unclear when it arrives in other markets.

You May Also Like
OPPO flagship

Oppo may be the next to launch a stylus pen-equipped smartphone

While the patent has been filed, the stylus-pen equipped Oppo phone is unlikely to come anytime soon.

LG V50 users have started receiving stable Android 10 software updates

Some LG V50 devices have started to receive stable software updates for the latest Android 10 version
Lenovo Legion gaming phone

Lenovo Legion gaming phone with Snapdragon 865 Soc is coming

The Legion gaming phone is speculated to offer a high refresh-rate pane – up to 144Hz, ample amount of LPDDR5 RAM and the latest UFS storage standard.