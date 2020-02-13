Xiaomi has launched its latest flagship smartphone – the Mi 10. It is brimming with premium hardware such as a 108-megapixel camera, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.0 storage, a 90Hz curved AMOLED display, and a lot more.

Here’s a quick look at Xiaomi Mi 10’s specifications:

6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) 90Hz AMOLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

Up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM

256GB UFS 3.0 storage

108-megapixel main camera with OIS + 13-megapixel wide-angle lens + 2-megapixel macro shooter + 2-megapixel depth sensor

20-megapixel front camera

4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging, 30W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging support

The Xiaomi offering can shoot 8K videos and offers dual-mode 5G (NSA+SA) support. It comes in a trio of colours and starts at approximately $570. Xiaomi Mi 10 is now up for pre-order in China, but it is unclear when it arrives in other markets.