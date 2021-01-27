Last year, in February, Xiaomi announced the launch of its Mi 10 globally alongside its Mi Box 4K and the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. The device was powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Since then, Qualcomm has announced three Snapdragon 8-series chipsets, namely, Snapdragon 865+, Snapdragon 888, and Snapdragon 870. It is now rumored that the company could refresh its offering by including the latter SoC under the hood.

The latest development comes from reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, who took to Weibo (a Chinese social media site) to claim that Xiaomi is working to refresh the Mi 10 by including the latest Snapdragon 870 SoC. As per the tipster, everything else on the phone will remain the same including its display size, battery capacity as well as cameras, which is not a bad thing. The Mi 10 offers a range of features and sports a 108MP primary sensor, which gained praise from the media for its performance.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display. It has support for a 90Hz refresh rate. Unlike the Mi 10T series, the Mi 10 sports an AMOLED display. The screen is curved on the edges. It comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup of 108MP main camera with OIS + 13MP wide-angle lens + 2MP macro shooter + 2MP depth sensor. On the front lies a 20MP selfie shooter. It packs a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging, 30W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging support. All these specifications are said to remain the same on the upcoming Mi 10 with Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Xiaomi Mi 10 specifications

6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) 90Hz AMOLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

8GB of LPDDR5 RAM

256GB UFS 3.0 storage

108MP main camera with OIS + 13MP wide-angle lens + 2MP macro shooter + 2MP depth sensor

20MP front camera

4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging, 30W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging support