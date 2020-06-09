It’s not that common to find a smartphone with 16GB RAM these days. However, we can expect devices to arrive with more and more RAM as time goes by. Now, new rumors from Digital Chat Station claim that Xiaomi may be getting ready to deliver a smartphone with this much RAM.

We have seen rumors suggesting that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro was going to launch with 16GB RAM, but that didn’t happen. However, it seems that the company is still working on giving its fans a device with that amount of RAM. Xiaomi partnered up with Micron to supply the LPDDR5 chips that are found in the Mi 10 Pro, and this company has stated that it expects 16GB devices in the second half of this year. In other words, we may have to wait until the launch of Xiaomi’s next flagship.

