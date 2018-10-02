Xiaomi may be opening its first store in the UK

With a goal of amassing 1,000 retail stores by 2020, Chinese consumer tech brand Xiaomi has a lot of room to grow. It’s done so across Asia, Russia and into parts of Europe. And soon, it’s expected to hit one of the cornerstones of the the supercontinent.

It all started with the first tweet from the newly-made Xiaomi UK account.

Then came a follow-through with the company’s director of product management Donovan Sung announcing a retweet contest.

Attention UK Mi Fans.. We just officially kicked off our UK Twitter account @XiaomiUK_! 😎 Hit ❤️ and RT with your personal dream. If your answer is chosen, you’ll WIN an invite to a very special event. Stay tuned! #Xiaomi #UK #ThisIsMi #ThisIsMyDream pic.twitter.com/kNEsjzUQun — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) October 2, 2018

Without owing to a publicly announced device launch event, it’s believed that this event could be centered around a new store, Xiaomi’s first in the United Kingdom. It’s not known how much of the company’s vast portfolio will make it over — in addition to smartphones, it also deals in fitness bands, laptops and home appliances.

Nemesis OnePlus is about to open its first permanent retail store in Paris this year.