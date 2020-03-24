Redmi K30 Pro
Redmi K30 Pro has been launched in China alongside the Zoom Edition. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. It features LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage system and a front-facing pop-up camera.

The phone sports a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display. Further, it supports HDR10+ and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

As for optics, the phone comes equipped with a 64-megapixel primary sensor + a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens + a 2-megapixel macro camera + a 5-megapixel telephoto lens with macro capabilities. The Zoom Edition gets OIS on the 64-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor instead of the 5-megapixel camera with OIS support.

Both the phones support zoom up to 30x digitally and different formats such as RAW as well. On the front lies a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie shooter.

The Redmi K30 Pro includes 8K video recording, a headphone jack, IP53 water resistance, NFC, IR Blaster, and Wi-Fi 6. It packs a 4,700mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging over USB-C. Further, it is IP53 rated for water resistance to some extent.

In China, the range starts at 2,999 yuan ($425) for a K30 Pro with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The K30 Pro Zoom Edition is priced at 3,999-yuan ($565) for the 8GB + 256GB model.

