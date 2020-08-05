Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is now official in India. It will compete with Amazon Fire TV Stick in the country. It allows users to stream content from Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and others directly on the TV. The Mi TV Stick can connect to TV using the HDMI port and turn it into a smart TV.

It runs Android TV 9, allowing access to the Google Play store, and apps made specifically for the big screen. The device is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU and an ARM Mali-450 GPU. It comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. It comes with Bluetooth v4.2 and supports dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac.

The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick measures 92.4×30.2×15.2mm and weighs just 28.5 grams. It supports video decoding for VP9-10, H.265, H.264, VC-1, MPEG1/2/4, and Real8/9/10 and audio decoding for Dolby and DTS. It comes with a remote that supports Google Assistant voice controls and Chromecast.

It costs Rs 2,799. The first sale is scheduled for August 7 at 12 noon. In contrast, the competitor, Amazon Fire TV Stick is priced at Rs 3,999.