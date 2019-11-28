Up next
Author
Tags

Another day, another Xiaomi launch. In the week upto Black Friday, Xiaomi has been dropping new products every day. Fist Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S, then Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple color, and now Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 55-inch 2020 edition.

The TV has a 55-inch 4k 10-bit HDR display, Xiaomi’s “proprietary” image processing algorithm, “Vivid Picture Engine”, and 20W speakers certified for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 55-inch 2020 edition runs on Xiaomi’s own PatchWall 2.0 UI, which is built on top of Android 9 Pie.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 55-inch 2020 edition is powered by Amlogic Cortex Quad-Core A53 processor, and features 2GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage. 

In terms of connectivity, Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 55-inch 2020 edition supports WiFi 802.11 ac (both 2.4GHz & 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, and has 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB and an Ethernet connector.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 55-inch 2020 edition comes with native support for Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar. 

Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition will be available for ₹34,999 (approx. under $500) starting December 2, 2019, 12pm, on Mi.com, Amazon.in and Mi Home.

You May Also Like

Samsung to reportedly abandon Qualcomm ultrasonic fingerprint scanners

According to a recent report, Samsung could very well ditch Qualcomm’s ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for next year’s flagships.
OPPO Reno 3 Pro 5G

OPPO Reno 3 Pro 5G teased by company executive

Pictured above, the OPPO Reno 3 Pro 5G will be thin, at 7.7mm. As its name implies, it will be a 5G-capable smartphone

Pocketnow Daily: New Galaxy Fold Tablet to COUNTER Surface Duo?! (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about a new Samsung Galaxy Fold tablet, the display on 2020 iPhones, more leaked Galaxy S11 images and more