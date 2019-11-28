Another day, another Xiaomi launch. In the week upto Black Friday, Xiaomi has been dropping new products every day. Fist Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S, then Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple color, and now Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 55-inch 2020 edition.

The TV has a 55-inch 4k 10-bit HDR display, Xiaomi’s “proprietary” image processing algorithm, “Vivid Picture Engine”, and 20W speakers certified for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 55-inch 2020 edition runs on Xiaomi’s own PatchWall 2.0 UI, which is built on top of Android 9 Pie.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 55-inch 2020 edition is powered by Amlogic Cortex Quad-Core A53 processor, and features 2GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage.

In terms of connectivity, Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 55-inch 2020 edition supports WiFi 802.11 ac (both 2.4GHz & 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, and has 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB and an Ethernet connector.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 55-inch 2020 edition comes with native support for Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar.

Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition will be available for ₹34,999 (approx. under $500) starting December 2, 2019, 12pm, on Mi.com, Amazon.in and Mi Home.