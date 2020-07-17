Xiaomi Mi Band 4C has been launched in Taiwan. It is the global version of Redmi Band that was launched in China back in April. The wearable comes with a rectangular design. It is priced at TWD 495 (~ $17 /Rs 1,300). It is available in four color options namely, Graphite Black, Deep Blue, Olive Green, and Vibrant Orange (directly translated).

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4C features a 1.08-inch colored touch screen with a resolution of 128×220 pixels, 200 nits brightness, and 2D tempered glass. It packs a 130mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 14 days. The band weighs 13 grams and comes with Bluetooth v5.0 for connecting to Android devices running OS version 4.4 or higher and iOS devices.

It comes with 5 sports modes including outdoor running, cycling, exercise, fast walking, and treadmill. Further, it has 5ATM water resistance. It shows notifications from apps, calls, and lets you control your music as well. Moreover, there is a tri-axis accelerometer and the smart band can be used to locate the connected device as well.