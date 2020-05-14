Xiaomi has announced the Mi AirDots 2 SE, a cheaper version of the AirDots 2 in China. The device comes with Bluetooth 5.0, smart voice controls, dual microphones for ENC and more.

The new product has the same 14.2mm drivers, but only comes with AAC codec and not the LDHC Hi-Res audio codec like AirDots 2 and 2S.

Mi AirDots 2 SE specifications

Bluetooth 5.0 (LDHC/SBC/AAC codes) to connect to Android and iOS devices

14.2mm drivers

Dual microphones for noise cancellation, voice control

Infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection so it automatically pauses when you remove them

Touch controls for volume and track change

Semi-in-ear design to fit your ear canal, making it comfortable to wear and doesn’t fall off easily.

Each headset weigh just 4.7 grams, Case weighs 48 grams

5 hours of standalone playback, 20 hours with the case, USB Type-C charging for the case to charge in 1.5 hours

The Xiaomi Mi AirDots 2 SE is priced at 169 yuan (~ US$ 24 / Rs 1,800) and will go on sale in China from May 19 in White color.

