Xiaomi has announced the Mi AirDots 2 SE, a cheaper version of the AirDots 2 in China. The device comes with Bluetooth 5.0, smart voice controls, dual microphones for ENC and more.
The new product has the same 14.2mm drivers, but only comes with AAC codec and not the LDHC Hi-Res audio codec like AirDots 2 and 2S.
Mi AirDots 2 SE specifications
- Bluetooth 5.0 (LDHC/SBC/AAC codes) to connect to Android and iOS devices
- 14.2mm drivers
- Dual microphones for noise cancellation, voice control
- Infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection so it automatically pauses when you remove them
- Touch controls for volume and track change
- Semi-in-ear design to fit your ear canal, making it comfortable to wear and doesn’t fall off easily.
- Each headset weigh just 4.7 grams, Case weighs 48 grams
- 5 hours of standalone playback, 20 hours with the case, USB Type-C charging for the case to charge in 1.5 hours
The Xiaomi Mi AirDots 2 SE is priced at 169 yuan (~ US$ 24 / Rs 1,800) and will go on sale in China from May 19 in White color.
Source: Weibo