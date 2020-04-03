Xiaomi has officially introduced its Mi Air 2S TWS earphones. The product carries a price tag of 399 Yuan (~$56). They will go on sale on April 9 in China.

They feature an upgraded dual-core chipset. Further, the earphones use a new binaural synchronous transmission technology to transmit sound signals to the left and right earphones at the same time. It is said to reduce sound delay while having strong anti-interference.

Moreover, the Xiaomi Mi Air 2S TWS earphones sport a fully optimized LHDC Bluetooth decoding for the MIUI system. They come with Bluetooth 5.0. The device supports voice assistant with XiaoAI. However, there’s no active noise cancellation support. But it does come with dual-microphone array noise reduction technology that claims to effectively reduce the environmental noise during calls

The company claims that it can provide 5 hours of usage on a single charge. Plus, it can be extended up to 24 hours of battery life when combined with the charging box.

Source: Gizmochina