Mi Air 2S TWS earphones
Up next
Author
Tags

Xiaomi has officially introduced its Mi Air 2S TWS earphones. The product carries a price tag of 399 Yuan (~$56). They will go on sale on April 9 in China.

They feature an upgraded dual-core chipset. Further, the earphones use a new binaural synchronous transmission technology to transmit sound signals to the left and right earphones at the same time. It is said to reduce sound delay while having strong anti-interference.

Moreover, the Xiaomi Mi Air 2S TWS earphones sport a fully optimized LHDC Bluetooth decoding for the MIUI system. They come with Bluetooth 5.0. The device supports voice assistant with XiaoAI. However, there’s no active noise cancellation support. But it does come with dual-microphone array noise reduction technology that claims to effectively reduce the environmental noise during calls

The company claims that it can provide 5 hours of usage on a single charge. Plus, it can be extended up to 24 hours of battery life when combined with the charging box.

Source: Gizmochina

You May Also Like
OnePLus 8 series launch event

Pocketnow Daily: How Can the OnePlus 8 Pro “Lead With Speed”? (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the launch date of the OnePlus 8, the possible launch of the iPhone 12, and more
Huawei P40 vs Samsung Galaxy S20

Pocketnow Daily: Why People HATE Exynos On Samsung Galaxy Phones?! (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the petition against Exynos procesors in Samsung Galaxy phones, leaks of the OnePlus 8 Pro and more

HUAWEI Watch GT 2e with 14-day battery life, HUAWEI Sound X smart speaker unveiled

HUAWEI has also launched a new colour option for HUAWEI Watch GT2, alongside new models of the HUAWEI X GENTLE MONSTER Eyewear and the Profoto C1 accessory.