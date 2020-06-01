Going by the recent teasers from Xiaomi India’s team, it looks like the company is all set to introduce its laptops in the Indian market. While Xiaomi is yet to reveal the launch date, a new leak tips that the laptops could be launched on June 11 in India.

A report from 91Mobiles claims that Xiaomi will launch the RedmiBook 13 in the country. However, it is said to be rebranded in India and sold under the Mi brand. Further, it adds that the laptop will feature a bezel-less display and up to Intel Core i7 processor.

Xiaomi is teasing the upcoming laptop on social media but hasn’t revealed any details yet. The company has confirmed that its first laptop in the Indian market will not be as affordable as its smartphones.

Source: 91Mobiles