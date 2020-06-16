When Xiaomi first announced that it will be launching laptops in India, the fans were excited about the pricing of the devices. It launched the Mi Notebook 14 series starting at Rs 41,999 (~$554). While the new machines carry the latest specifications, fans were expecting a lower price tag.

Now, a new report claims that Xiaomi is indeed planning to launch laptops under Rs 20,000 (~$264) in India. The new devices could be launched under the Redmi brand. They will compete with leading laptop brands in India that are selling their notebooks around Rs. 25,000 (~$330).

The report goes on to say that the Redmi laptop could be powered by the Intel Core i3 processor and lower. While the Core i3 model may start at less than Rs. 25,000, the less powerful models could be priced lower than Rs. 20,000. Moreover, the highest-end variant could be priced around Rs. 33,000 (~$435). The aggressive pricing could be a result of the devices being manufactured in India.

Further, it is said that Xiaomi will be targeting student and budget notebook audience with its upcoming devices. The report says that the design of Redmi Notebooks might not be as premium as the Mi Notebooks, but they will be “colorful and will still look very attractive.”

For now, these are just rumors and we suggest you to take them with a pinch of salt.

Source: TechPP