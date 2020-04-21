Up next
Xiaomi showcased a dual folding phone-tablet hybrid on video back in 2019, but we are yet to hear more about it ever since. As per a new report, Xiaomi is now working on a clamshell foldable phone akin to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Motorola RAZR.

As per a ZDNet report, Xiaomi has contacted Samsung Display for the supply of flexible OLED panels similar to those used for the Galaxy Z Flip. The report adds that Xiaomi might also order foldable panels from LG, in case Samsung Display can’t supply enough units to fulfill both Samsung Electronics’ and Xiaomi’s demands.

Another source mentioned that foldable panels supplied by rivals BOE and CSOT have an inferior quality compared to Samsung Display’s offering. However, the pricing and specifications of Xiaomi’s clamshell foldable phone is still a mystery.

Below are a few patent-based renders of Xiaomi’s rumored foldable device courtesy of WindowsUnited in collaboration with concept creator Waqar Khan.

