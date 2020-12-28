So, it begins. Following in the footsteps of Apple, other smartphone makers have begun to ditch the charger from the retail package of their smartphones in the name of environmental concern and reducing e-waste. The first brand to do so is Chinese giant Xiaomi, whose latest flagship – the Mi 11 – doesn’t come with a charging brick. Xiaomi announced the move a day ahead of the launch itself, but the company has today revealed a rather consumer-friendly move that will honor Xiaomi’s commitment towards environmental protection and will also make a lot of concerned buyers happy.

Xiaomi is offering a 55W charger at no additional cost

Xiaomi has announced that it will offer the Mi 11 flagship in two bundles – one without the charger, and one with a 55W GaN charger – for the same price. Yes. you right that right. Buyers won’t have to shell out extra cash for buying the Mi 11 bundle that comes with a 55W charging brick. Xiaomi’s move kills two birds with one stone!

In fact, it shifts the responsibility into the hands of buyers. Now, the customers can decide if they want a new charger with their Mi 11, or if they can make do with those already lying around at home. As for the cost, Xiaomi has priced the Mi 11 at ¥3,999 (~ $611), which is a terrific value for the package. In fact, it is going to be one of the most affordable Snapdragon 888 phones of 2021 from a reputed brand, and if its predecessor is anything to by, the Mi 11 will offer an unbeatable value for your bucks.

But before you get too excited, the offer is only limited to Xiaomi’s home market of China. “As for the in-box charger removal, the announcement is for Mainland China market. Xiaomi will be offering two versions, one with smartphone only, and the other with the smartphone and a separate 55W GaN charger as a bundle, both at the same price,” the company notes in a statement shared with Android Authority. We don’t know if Xiaomi will extend the offer to more markets, but it definitely will be a welcome move.

Xiaomi’s implementation is technically the most efficient way to sell the idea of a flagship smartphone without a charger in its retail package in the name of environmental protection. By selling the charger at no additional cost to customers who really need one, Xiaomi is sending the message loud and clear – it cares for the environment as well as its customers.

Maybe it’s time for Apple to emulate Xiaomi?

Apple set the ball rolling for this ‘no charger in the retail package’ trend, but for customers purchasing an iPhone 12 Pro Max that can cost up to $1,400, not having a similar offer on the table is definitely annoying on its own. And with Xiaomi – a company that has been frequently accused of copying Apple – coming up with the better solution, buyers of a shiny new iPhone 12 will definitely feel the pinch even more now. Maybe, it’s now time for Apple to extend a similar gesture to its buyers?

I, for one, would definitely appreciate Apple launching a similar offer for iPhone 12 buyers. What is even bewildering to me is that Xiaomi is offering an impressive 55W fast charger with the superior GaN charging technology. But Apple, on the other hand, is asking buyers to spend an additional $19 for its noticeably slower 20W USB-C charger? Strange times!