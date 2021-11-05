Xiaomi introduces Loop LiquidCool technology to dissipate heat faster and more efficiently

Smartphones are getting faster each and every year, and with all that power, comes a lot of heat that needs to be managed. Cooling solutions have become a lot better and smarter over the years, with vapor chambers most common in flagships. Xiaomi today has revealed its own unique take on the cooling solution market called Loop LiquidCool.

Xiaomi’s Loop LiquidCool technology improves on the current solution that uses heat pipes. It uses one massive heat pipe that can go two ways to ensure more efficiency and a cooler temperature faster. Xiaomi also has a quick explanation in its blog post that explains how the technology works:

“This new technology features an annular heat pipe system that is composed of an evaporator, a condenser, a refill chamber, as well as gas and liquid pipes. Placed at heat sources, the evaporator has refrigerant that evaporates to gas when the smartphone is under high workload. The gas and airflow is then diffused to the condenser, where the gas condenses into liquid again. These liquids are absorbed and collected through tiny fibers in the refill chamber—which refills the evaporator—making it a self-sustaining system.

Although this new technology uses the same method as VC liquid cooling, the new form factor makes a significant efficiency difference. As conventional VC systems do not have separate channels for gases and liquids, hot gas and cool liquids mix and obstruct each other while, especially under high workload. The ring-shaped pump features a special gas pipe design, which greatly reduces air passage resistance by 30%. By allowing for a smoother steam flow, the maximum heat transfer capacity is increased by up to 100%.”

Xiaomi also shared a video that introduced the new Loop LiquidCool technology.

Xiaomi also implemented Tesla valves that make sure that the circulation goes the right way all the time, blocking gasses from moving in the incorrect direction. The new system will allow for higher efficiency in gas and liquid circulation through the system.

The new Loop LiquidCool technology is expected to appear in more Xiaomi products later in 2022, likely in the second half of next year. While we wait to see the new system in new devices, Xiaomi showed off the technology in a modified Xiaomi Mix 4 smartphone. According to Xiaomi, after 30-minute gameplay of Genshin Impact running at 60fps and max video settings, the device stayed below 47.7℃, and the processor was 8.6℃ lower than using the standard vapor chamber.