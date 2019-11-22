Xiaomi has confirmed that they are working on 100W charging solution. The company showed off the charging speed of a 100W charger at its annual Developer Conference in China. Xiaomi is calling “Super Charge Turbo”

Currently, the fastest charging solution is delivered by OPPO’s 65W “SuperVOOC”. It looks like Xiaomi is all set to surpass its competitors with 100W charging. Xiaomi has mentioned that this charging solution can charge a 4,000mAh in about 17 minutes.

As per indiashopps, Xiaomi has taken a lot of safety and security measures to ensure that there won’t be any misshaping while charging.

There is still no official word on when the technology will make its way to future smartphones. Still we can expect these charging speeds in the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 or Redmi K30 Pro, but we will have to wait for official announcement for more information.

Sources: Weibo, BGR