Xiaomi has today launched a transparent OLED TV. Let me emphasize, a fully transparent OLED TV. To further simplify, the TV looks like a slab of glass when it is off. Announced during the company’s 10-year anniversary launch event, the breathtaking device has quite a mouthful of a marketing name – the Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition. (We’re not going to use that name again in this article. I promise thee!)

The Chinese consumer electronics giant’s transparent TV packs a 55-inch OLED display with 150000:1 static contrast ratio and an infinite dynamic contrast ratio. Notably, it offers a 120Hz native refresh rate and employs 120Hz MEMC technology for extra motion smoothing. The self-luminous OLED panel covers 93% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and has an impressive 1ms response time.

At the heart of Xiaomi’s transparent TV is the custom-made MediaTek 9650 chip. Xiaomi says that instead of relying on a back panel, TV has all the processing units embedded in the base stand. Plus, you get Dolby Atmos support as well. But as they say, everything luxurious and brimming with cutting edge innovation comes at a price.

The breathtaking transparent TV costs an eye-watering (~ $7,200 / Rs. 5,37,000) and will go on sale in China August 16 onwards, but details about international availability are still under the wraps. Until then, feast your eyes upon Xiaomi’s transparent TV of the future.

Source: Mi Blog