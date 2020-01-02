Author
Xiaomi showed us an exciting device in September, and rumors mentioned a possible launch during January 2020. Unfortunately, the latest report, the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha has been delayed.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha didn’t have a release date scheduled, but rumors suggested it could’ve arrived this month. Now, according to Abacus, it will be delayed even further for an undisclosed amount of time. Xiaomi has also said that they would release information about this device as soon as possible, but that could mean anything right now. Remember that this device includes a 108MP camera, a 180.6% screen-to-body ratio and it could cost up to $2,800.

Source Android Authority

Via Abacus

