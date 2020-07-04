We knew that Xiaomi was working on a new charger capable of delivering up to 120W, but we didn’t expect it to arrive so soon. New information reveals that the company has already started to certify this charger, which means that it’s almost ready to make its official appearance.

Xiaomi’s new 120W charger has received China’s 3C certification. This image reveals the model number of the charger which is MDY-12-ED, and that it caps at 20V/6A. Unfortunately, that’s the only information we get, so we will have to wait and see which Xiaomi device is the first to come with this charger, even though some guess that it may be a Mi Mix device or maybe one of the new Mi Notebooks.

Source GSM Arena

Via My Smart Price

