Xiaomi foldable device, iPhone sales banned in Germany | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, a leaked video of a working Xiaomi foldable device has emerged and it works pretty well. Qualcomm is paying big time for an iPhone sales ban in Germany. New rumors suggest a 5G-capable Nokia 9 PureView with a Snapdragon 855 for the end of 2019. LG is reportedly working on new Sound on Display technology for the LG G8 as well as on a foldable smartphone. We end today’s show with deals for Apple Watches on Amazon.