Xiaomi in London November 8, New York on December 8

Xiaomi is making its first official moves in the United Kingdom this month and the United States next month.

The company has reaffirmed that it will hold an event in London on November 8 at 2pm. We have learned that the event will be streamed live on both Facebook and YouTube.

It’s believed that a top-end Mi 8 device will be announced for the market as the Chinese tech company continues to celebrate its eighth anniversary.

But the biggest eight to come will be on December 8. A Xiaomi manager has relayed to faithful fans on the r/Xiaomi subreddit that the firm will hold a special event in New York with subjects and venue to be determined. The event, verified by forum moderators, will be looking for US-based fans to sign up on a linked Google Forms page and then make the trip.

Xiaomi has open ambitions to launch smartphones into the US market by early next year.