Android

Xiaomi in London November 8, New York on December 8

Contents

Xiaomi is making its first official moves in the United Kingdom this month and the United States next month.

The company has reaffirmed that it will hold an event in London on November 8 at 2pm. We have learned that the event will be streamed live on both Facebook and YouTube.

It’s believed that a top-end Mi 8 device will be announced for the market as the Chinese tech company continues to celebrate its eighth anniversary.

But the biggest eight to come will be on December 8. A Xiaomi manager has relayed to faithful fans on the r/Xiaomi subreddit that the firm will hold a special event in New York with subjects and venue to be determined. The event, verified by forum moderators, will be looking for US-based fans to sign up on a linked Google Forms page and then make the trip.

Xiaomi has open ambitions to launch smartphones into the US market by early next year.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
GSMArena
Source
Reddit
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
events, Live Stream, Mi 8, Mi 8 Pro, News, UK, US, Xiaomi
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed