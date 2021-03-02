Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 series is about to go official in India two days from now. The launch date is set for March 4. Ahead of the official unveiling the company has revealed one very important aspect of the device. The Redmi Note 10 series will feature a Super AMOLED display instead of LCD panels found on the Redmi Note series up until now.

Today, Xiaomi India’s Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain, took to Twitter to tease the upcoming devices. He announced that the company is finally making the jump to AMOLED panels on the Redmi Note series with the Redmi Note 10 lineup. The tweet says, “Excited to share that #RedmiNote10 series will feature #SuperAMOLED display — 1st TIME EVER ON a #RedmiNote!”

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is tipped to feature a 120Hz refresh rate as well. It would be a first for the Redmi Note series to feature a high refresh rate Super AMOLED display. If it is indeed true then we can expect the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max to lead the segment in terms of the display.

As per previous leaks, the Redmi Note 10 Pro will be a 4G device. It could feature a 120Hz panel with MEMC tech. It might sport a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary camera, a wide-angle camera, a macro camera, and a depth sensor. The device is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC and pack a 5,050mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 10 is tipped to feature a 6.53-inch FHD+ display. It could pack a massive 5,000mAh battery, and an unspecified octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone could come with up to 128GB of storage. It is said to include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a triple rear camera setup.