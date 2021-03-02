Redmi Note 10 Super AMOLED Teaser

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 series is about to go official in India two days from now. The launch date is set for March 4. Ahead of the official unveiling the company has revealed one very important aspect of the device. The Redmi Note 10 series will feature a Super AMOLED display instead of LCD panels found on the Redmi Note series up until now.

Today, Xiaomi India’s Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain, took to Twitter to tease the upcoming devices. He announced that the company is finally making the jump to AMOLED panels on the Redmi Note series with the Redmi Note 10 lineup. The tweet says, “Excited to share that #RedmiNote10 series will feature #SuperAMOLED display — 1st TIME EVER ON a #RedmiNote!”

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is tipped to feature a 120Hz refresh rate as well. It would be a first for the Redmi Note series to feature a high refresh rate Super AMOLED display. If it is indeed true then we can expect the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max to lead the segment in terms of the display.

As per previous leaks, the Redmi Note 10 Pro will be a 4G device. It could feature a 120Hz panel with MEMC tech. It might sport a  quad-camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary camera, a wide-angle camera, a macro camera, and a depth sensor. The device is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC and pack a 5,050mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 10 is tipped to feature a 6.53-inch FHD+ display. It could pack a massive 5,900mAh battery, and an unspecified octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone could come with up to 256GB of storage. It is said to include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a triple rear camera setup.

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
You May Also Like
new iPad Air
Apple’s latest iPad Air, HP Chromebooks and more on sale today
Check out the latest Amazon and B&H deals available today, that feature Apple’s new iPad Air, the Google Nest Audio and more on sale
google pixel 5a onleaks voice
Google Pixel 5a leak shows a familiar design with an upgraded dual rear camera setup
The Google Pixel 5a is said to come equipped with a 6.2-inch OLED display while rocking a build strikingly similar to the Pixel 4a 5G.
Nord N10 5G
OnePlus Nord N10 5G gets Feb 2021 security patch and minor improvements
OnePlus Nord N100 is also receiving a update with January 2020 Android security patch.